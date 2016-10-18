FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EDF to halt production at five more reactors by year-end - source
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
October 18, 2016 / 2:01 PM / in a year

EDF to halt production at five more reactors by year-end - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - French state-controlled utility EDF will halt production at five more nuclear reactors by the end of the year, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday, amid worries that the shutdown would lead to a tight power supply in winter.

French forward power prices rallied on concerns about further reactor downtime in coming months.

The source said that out of 13 reactors on which EDF is expected to carry out tests on following a request from nuclear safety body ASN, six have restarted, and seven others will be restarted soon.

An EDF spokesman declined to comment, but the company has said that the nuclear outages would not change its already restated power output forecast for the 2016.

Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Mathieu Rosemain

