France to invest 3 bln euros in EDF, accept dividends in shares

PARIS, April 22 (Reuters) - The French state will subscribe for 3 billion euros of a planned 4 billion-euro share issue by EDF and will accept the majority state-owned utility’s proposal to pay its dividend on 2016 and 2017 earnings in shares, the French finance and economy ministries said in a joint statement on Friday.

They also said that in order for EDF to finance its new developments, EDF will prepare a plan to open up the capital of its grid operator RTE to outside investors by the end of June with a view to completing a sale of shares by the end of this year. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Greg Mahlich)