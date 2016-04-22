FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France to invest 3 bln euros in EDF, accept dividends in shares
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#New Issues News
April 22, 2016 / 7:05 PM / a year ago

France to invest 3 bln euros in EDF, accept dividends in shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 22 (Reuters) - The French state will subscribe for 3 billion euros of a planned 4 billion-euro share issue by EDF and will accept the majority state-owned utility’s proposal to pay its dividend on 2016 and 2017 earnings in shares, the French finance and economy ministries said in a joint statement on Friday.

They also said that in order for EDF to finance its new developments, EDF will prepare a plan to open up the capital of its grid operator RTE to outside investors by the end of June with a view to completing a sale of shares by the end of this year. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.