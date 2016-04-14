FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EDF extends Paluel 2 reactor outage following generator accident
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 14, 2016 / 10:05 AM / a year ago

EDF extends Paluel 2 reactor outage following generator accident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 14 (Reuters) - French utility EDF has extended the outage period of its Paluel 2 nuclear reactor to March 2017 after a steam generator weighing more than 450 tonnes collapsed during handling last month.

The 1,300 megawatt Paluel 2 reactor in Normandy, northern France, was shut down in May 2015 for its ten-yearly inspection and was expected to be back on line in May this year.

French grid operator RTE showed on its website that the reaction is now expected to be back online in March 2017. Right after the accident late last month EDF moved back the expected restart to end December this year.

An EDF spokeswoman said analysis following the accident is still ongoing. (Reporting by Bate Felix; editing by Geert De Clercq)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.