LONDON, April 10 (Reuters) - EDF Energy, the UK’s biggest atomic power producer, resumed output from two nuclear plants, bringing 1,200 megawatts of potential generation capacity back on to the grid.

EDF’s Sizewell B1 and Hartlepool 1 reactors came back online.

Hartlepool 1 was scheduled to resume output on April 5 but Sizewell B1 was expected back on April 12.