FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-EDF restarts two UK nuclear plants output
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
April 10, 2012 / 6:45 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-EDF restarts two UK nuclear plants output

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 10 (Reuters) - EDF Energy, the UK’s biggest atomic power producer, resumed output from two nuclear plants, bringing 1,200 megawatts of potential generation capacity back on to the grid, it said.

EDF said its 600-MW Sizewell B1 reactor returned to service several days ahead of schedule on Sunday after shutting down on March 2.

The company’s 620-MW Hartlepool 1 reactor resumed outputting power on Tuesday following a manual shutdown at the beginning of the month, it added.

“Hartlepool power station is now raising load after it was manually shut down on Sunday, 1 April,” the company said.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.