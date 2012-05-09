FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Restart of Fessenheim 2 delayed to May 10 - EDF
May 9, 2012 / 10:36 AM / in 5 years

Restart of Fessenheim 2 delayed to May 10 - EDF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 9 (Reuters) - EDF said on Wednesday it had delayed the restart of its 900 megawatt Fessenheim 2 nuclear reactor until Thursday as checks on an unplanned outage were taking longer than expected.

The reactor stopped at 1415 GMT on May 8 after a regular exercise. Checks on the outage, which were initially due to end later on Wednesday, will now last until Thursday, a spokesman for the company said. (Reporting by Valerie Parent, additional reporting by Vera Eckert, writing by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Jane Baird)

