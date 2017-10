PARIS, May 9 (Reuters) - EDF’s 900-MW Fessenheim 2 nuclear reactor stopped for an unplanned outage at 1415 GMT on May 8 after a regular exercise, the utility said on Wednesday.

A spokesman for EDF told Reuters that engineers were making checks on the stoppage and that the reactor would restart “in a few hours” on Wednesday. (Reporting by Valerie Parent; Editing by Will Waterman)