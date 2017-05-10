FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
EDF sale of Polish assets expected within days -energy minister
May 10, 2017 / 5:58 PM / 3 months ago

EDF sale of Polish assets expected within days -energy minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KATOWICE, Poland, May 10 (Reuters) - Poland's Energy Minister Krzysztof Tchorzewski expects France's EDF to conclude within days the sale of its local power and heating assets to Polish utilities, he said on Wednesday.

EDF began talks with Polish utilities PGE, Enea , Energa and PGNiG in January over the sale of its Polish assets.

"We expect that the final decisions will be taken within days," Tchorzewski told reporters on the sidelines of the European Economic Congress in Katowice, southern Poland.

The EDF assets under negotiation are valued at about 1.5 billion euros ($1.63 billion), local media has reported. ($1 = 0.9207 euros) (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by David Goodman)

