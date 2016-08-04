FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's IFM makes highest bid for EDF's Polish heating assets - report
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 4, 2016 / 7:05 AM / in a year

Australia's IFM makes highest bid for EDF's Polish heating assets - report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Australian fund management firm IFM and its unit Veolia Energia Polska have submitted the highest offer to buy Polish heating assets from France’s EDF , the Puls Biznesu daily said, quoting unidentified sources.

EDF launched the sale of its Polish assets earlier this year as part of a strategy to focus on low-carbon nuclear and renewable energy.

EDF’s Polish plants, which have a 15 percent share of the local heating market, are valued at around 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), the daily said.

Binding offers are expected in September but, according to Puls Biznesu, Poland’s energy ministry is encouraging EDF to stay in Poland or postpone the sale until one of Poland’s four state-run energy groups is financially ready to bid for the assets too.

The paper quotes the ministry as saying the size, site and function of EDF’s assets require “special attention during ownership changes”.

Earlier this year, Czech utility CEZ said it had submitted a non-binding offer, while Poland’s gas firm PGNiG and utility Energa said they were interested in EDF’s Polish assets.

The Polish units of EDF and Veolia were not immediately available to comment, neither was IFM’s press office in London. Poland’s energy ministry had no immediate comment.

$1 = 0.8981 euros Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Mark Potter

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.