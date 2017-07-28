FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nuclear plant closures, competition weigh on EDF H1 results
July 28, 2017 / 5:25 AM / 2 hours ago

Nuclear plant closures, competition weigh on EDF H1 results

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 28 (Reuters) - French state-controlled utility EDF said its first-half 2017 core earnings dropped nearly 22 percent to 6.99 billion euros ($8.17 billion) as two nuclear plants remained closed and competition weighed on prices.

Sales fell 2.6 percent to 35.72 billion euros, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell 14 percent to 3.88 billion euros and net income fell 3.7 percent to 2.01 billion euros as lower hydropower generation and unfavourable market conditions in France also depressed earnings.

The company confirmed its 2017 and 2018 earnings targets.

$1 = 0.8554 euros Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

