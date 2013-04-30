UPDATE 1-EDF says cost cuts, nuclear to lift second half profits

* Cold weather boost French electricity sales

* Italian unit profit depends on gas contract negotiations (Adds detail on French and Italian operations)

PARIS, April 30 (Reuters) - French electric utility EDF said on Tuesday cost-cuts and higher nuclear production should boost second-half profits after cold weather helped to produce a 4.7 percent increase in the company’s first quarter sales on a like-for-like basis.

State-controlled EDF, the world’s biggest single producer of nuclear power, said that its profit outlook excluded results from its Italian subsidiary Edison, where margins are falling.

“The fact that supply prices of long-term gas contracts are higher than those on the spot market continues to penalise the margins of the gas business against a backdrop of low demand for gas in Italy,” EDF said in a statement. Italy is now EDF’s second-biggest market.

EDF said Edison began a new round of renegotiations of its gas contracts in late 2012. After obtaining downward revisions of the gas price for its Qatari and Libyan contracts in 2012, Edison also obtained a revision for its contract with Algeria’s Sonatrach in April this year.

EDF Chief Financial Officer Thomas Piquemal told a call with analysts: “Profits will recover as we renegotiate more gas contracts, but that will most probably be in 2014,” he said.

Piquemal said a normal core profit for Edison would be about 1.1 billion euros ($1.45 billion), but that the 2013 level would probably be closer 500 million.

EDF reiterated its 2013 financial outlook and said it expected core profit to grow between zero and 3 percent on a like-for-like basis and excluding the Edison earnings.

French 2013 full-year profits will also be boosted by a cost cutting programme that will mainly take effect in the second quarter.

A full consolidation of 97.4 percent-owned Edison boosted EDF’s first-quarter sales by 12.1 percent to 23.4 billion euros.

In France, EDF’s sales were up 3.4 percent to 12.5 billion euros, mainly due to colder weather conditions compared to the year-earlier period.

Nuclear output in the first quarter was down 2.6 percent compared with the first quarter of 2012, mainly due to a busier scheduled outage programme. EDF reiterated its 2013 nuclear output target of between 410 and 415 terawatthour.

Sales in the United Kingdom rose 6.8 percent to 2.7 billion euros as nuclear output rose more than 11 percent.

EDF made no comment on talks with the British government about the price the UK would pay for nuclear electricity from a plant EDF is considering building there.

EDF, which has dominated Britain’s nuclear sector since taking over British Energy in 2009, in March won planning approval to build the UK’s first new nuclear station in almost 20 years.

EDF CEO Henri Proglio said this month he was in no hurry and raised the possibility that the talks could fail. In February, he had said he expected talks to conclude by the end of March. ($1 = 0.7634 euros) (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; editing by Jane Baird and Jane Merriman)