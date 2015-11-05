UPDATE 3-French power producer EDF to review grid business strategy

* EDF puts power transmission grid RTE on strategy review

* EDF faces billions of nuclear investment in years ahead

* Balance sheet stretched, RTE sale one of few options

* By law, buyer must be a public entity such as CDC

* Shares fall more than 6 pct after Goldman Sachs downgrade (Adds comments on RTE by EDF CFO, share dividend, stock move)

By Geert De Clercq

PARIS, Nov 5 (Reuters) - French utility EDF is reviewing the strategy of its high-voltage grid business, an asset that analysts have long believed may be partially sold to fund investment in nuclear power.

EDF needs 55 billion euros ($60 billion) to upgrade its ageing nuclear plants, plans to invest 18 billion pounds to build two plants in Hinkley Point, Britain and spend several billion euros to buy Areva’s reactor business.

EDF Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy has also outlined a strategy to invest in renewable energy and expand in emerging markets, but with EDF’s balance sheet stretched and few non-core assets left to sell, a partial sale of grid company RTE is one of its few options for raising cash quickly.

“The analysis of the long-term strategic perspectives of the group includes its involvement in establishing a strategic plan for its subsidiary RTE,” EDF said in an earnings statement on Thursday.

It gave no further details and Chief Financial Officer Thomas Piquemal declined to elaborate, saying that for regulatory reasons EDF had no influence over RTE’s management, despite owning all its shares. Under European Union rules, utilities cannot control their transmission grid.

EDF shares fell as much as 6.2 percent after it reported a 2.8 percent rise in nine-month sales, confirmed its 2015 targets and offered to pay shareholders a 0.57 euro interim dividend in shares to hold onto cash.

State holding company APE, which owns 84.4 percent of EDF, said it would take the shares which means EDF will hold onto 896 million euros in cash, according to Reuters calculations.

GOLDMAN DOWNGRADE

Traders said the share fall came after Goldman Sachs downgraded EDF to “neutral” from “buy” and slashed earnings forecasts due to expectations for lower power prices. It also expects EDF to cut its dividend by about a third in three years.

EDF shares are the fourth-worst performers in the Stoxx European Utilities index so far this year, down 27 percent from January and 81 percent from their 2007 peak.

Ratings agency Standard and Poor’s warned last month it may lower EDF’s credit rating if it presses ahead with the Hinkley Point project. EDF gave no indication on Thursday about when it would make a final investment decision on the plan.

Markets have long speculated about a partial sale of RTE which is valued at 6 to 7 billion euros in EDF’s accounts and whose 100,000 km high-voltage network is Europe’s biggest.

Under a 2004 law, RTE’s capital must be held by EDF or other public entities, which means EDF can only sell to state-owned investors such as bank Caisse des Depots (CDC).

CDC, in a consortium with other state-owned companies, already owns 25 percent of gas utility Engie’s gas transport unit GRTgaz.

Half of EDF’s RTE stake is part of the utility’s assets dedicated to guarantee its nuclear decommissioning obligations.

Piquemal said in the current low interest rate environment, the value of RTE in its dedicated assets is higher than before. ($1 = 0.9210 euros) (Additional reporting by Benjamin Mallet; editing by David Clarke)