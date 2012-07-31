FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EDF H1 bolstered by renewables, hydro output
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 31, 2012 / 6:21 AM / in 5 years

EDF H1 bolstered by renewables, hydro output

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, July 31 (Reuters) - French state-controlled utility EDF posted a 4.6 percent rise in its first-half core earnings as higher hydroelectronic output after heavy rains and other renewable energies offset the effect of longer-than-expected nuclear outages.

Core earnings, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), reached 9.1 billion euros ($11.14 billion)in the first half, beating EDF’s own expectations, on sales up 8.2 percent at 36.22 billion. Recurring net income rose 10.3 percent to 2.9 billion euros.

Earnings at EDF, which makes about 57 percent of its sales in France, come as demand for energy, particularly among industrial groups, is weighed down by Europe’s debt crisis.

EDF confirmed its financial targets for the years 2010-2015.

EDF is diversifying its nuclear-dominated portfolio by growing its businesses in coal, hydropower and renewables and it hopes to use Italy’s second largest electricity and gas group Edison to develop its gas business. (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by Christian Plumb)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.