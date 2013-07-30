FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EDF up outlook on nuclear strength, gas contract renegotiation
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 30, 2013 / 5:51 AM / 4 years ago

EDF up outlook on nuclear strength, gas contract renegotiation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 30 (Reuters) - French utility EDF raised its outlook for 2013 core profit growth to at least three percent from a range of zero to three percent profit due to strong performance of its nuclear fleet and a renegotiation of gas contract prices in Italy.

First-half core earnings, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), rose 6.9 percent to 9.7 billion euros while net income was up 3.5 percent to 2.9 billion.

EDF, Europe’s number one electricity producer and the world’s biggest single producer of nuclear power, also agreed with it U.S. partner Exelon on a sell option on their U.S. nuclear joint venture CENG.

EDF shares have gained 45 percent this year as the government is planning the biggest increase in power prices in at least a decade to cover rising costs at the state-owned utility.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.