New EDF chief calls for higher power prices
November 25, 2014 / 2:31 PM / 3 years ago

New EDF chief calls for higher power prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - EDF’s incoming chief Jean-Bernard Levy on Tuesday complained about the slow increase in energy prices in France, saying government constraints on tariffs were forcing it to fund its dividends partly through debt.

In comments to parliament, he also said he wanted to focus the power utility’s international business on strategic countries and improve its partnerships with nuclear power group Areva.

Reporting by Benjamin Mallet, writing by Astrid Wendlandt, editing by Andrew Callus

