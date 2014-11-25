UPDATE 3-New EDF chief calls for higher power prices

* New EDF CEO says higher power prices essential

* Says EDF forced to pay dividends from debt

* Plans to be more selective about foreign investment (Adds CEO comments on foreign assets, renewable energy)

By Geert De Clercq and Benjamin Mallet

PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - French utility EDF’s incoming chief Jean-Bernard Levy complained on Tuesday about low energy prices in France, saying government controls were forcing the utility to fund its dividends partly through debt.

Levy, set to take over as chief executive on Wednesday, told parliament his first challenge would be to restore the 84.5 percent state-owned firm’s financial health.

Levy, the former head of defence electronics firm Thales, said that delays to power price increases agreed with the state have forced EDF to keep increasing its debt.

“It is debt that pays the dividend, we need to rebalance power prices,” Levy said, adding that the state also needs to stabilise taxes on renewable energy.

At the end of June 2014, EDF’s net financial debt stood at 30.6 billion euros ($38 billion).

Levy said French power prices are about 35 percent cheaper than the European average and half as expensive as in Germany.

Last month, the government let power prices rise by 2.5 percent, after scrapping a planned 5 percent hike. It also scrapped plans for a Jan. 1 increase to the price at which EDF is obliged to sell a quarter of its nuclear power production to rival utilities.

Levy also said he would be surprised if new delays to the EPR nuclear reactor under construction in Flamanville, Normandy did not lead to higher costs. Last week, EDF announced a new one-year delay for the Areva-designed reactor.

Levy said he wanted EDF to improve its partnership with nuclear group Areva, which is 87 percent state-owned.

“I hope we can turn the page on a period of hostility between these two major French firms,” he said.

NUCLEAR AMBITIONS

The completion of the Flamanville plant and the plan to build two 1650 megawatt EPR reactors in Hinkley Point in western England will be a top priority for him, Levy said.

He also said EDF and Areva will have to take decisions on completing Areva’s product offer with a medium-size 1000 megawatt nuclear reactor. Areva is already developing the 1100 MW Atmea reactor with Japanese partner Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Green MP Denis Baupin said that he was worried that EDF’s planned heavy investment in nuclear projects would lead to a shortage of funds to invest in renewable energy, a priority in the government’s new energy policy.

Levy said EDF would play a major role in implementing the new policy, but announced no specific initiatives. He also complained that green taxes were providing too generous incentives for non-utility renewable energy investors.

Levy added that EDF would be more selective about its international investments.

"In the past, EDF has invested in every continent, in many technologies. We can no longer grab every opportunity, but should consider what we want to do abroad," he said.