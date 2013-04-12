Court says EDF can curb strike rights at nuclear plants

PARIS, April 12 (Reuters) - French utility EDF can curb the right to strike of workers at its nuclear power stations, in order to avoid major power supply disruptions, France’s top administrative court ruled on Friday.

Trade unions had appealed to France’s Conseil d‘Etat after the state-owned utility ordered some striking workers to return to work in the spring of 2009, when labour stoppages at some of its 19 nuclear power plants threatened to disrupt power production.

France, the world’s most nuclear-reliant country, draws about 80 percent of its electricity needs from its 58 nuclear reactors, the court noted in a statement, making the plants “indispensable” in meeting the country’s energy needs.

The court said EDF managers should be permitted to curb workers’ right to strike to ensure the supply of a public service, even if the French utility is now only 84-percent owned by the state.

Strikers, who were demanding higher wages, had delayed maintenance operations at several nuclear power plants in April 2009. Unions argued that EDF, being partly privatised, had no right to withdraw a constitutionally-guaranteed right. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by David Holmes)