France faces tricky compromise over EDF tariffs

* Government to decide on electricity tariffs in July

* Regulator recommends 9.6 pct 2013 tariff hike

* EDF competitors mull legal action over price distortion

* Gradual hike seen likely over next three years

By Benjamin Mallet

PARIS, July 3 (Reuters) - The French government faces a tricky choice this month between increasing electricity tariffs enough to cover rising costs at state-owned utility EDF and keeping down power prices to protect citizens’ purchasing power.

French regulator CRE said in June that electricity tariffs for households should rise between 6.8 and 9.6 percent this summer and that the gap between tariffs and EDF’s costs was 1.47 billion euros ($1.92 billion) last year.

The government is due to announce new tariffs this month, with the most likely outcome a gradual increase over several years, as recommended by the energy ombudsman, who said in June that tariffs should increase five percent this year and the next two years in order to prevent shock increases later.

While the French government has ruled out following the CRE’s advice, it will have to increase prices enough to stave off lawsuits by EDF’s competitors, who argue that the artificially low tariffs distort competition.

“What matters for us, besides the level of increase in 2013, is a guarantee and visibility for 2014 and 2015,” said Fabien Chone of the Anode association of alternative electricity producers that compete with EDF.

Anode has filed a complaint against the two percent 2012 tariff hike - 7.4 percent below what was recommended - and argues for a 5-6 percent annual increase the next three years.

Another legal challenge could come from the State Council, the country’s highest administrative court, which in January annulled government-imposed limits on 2011 and 2012 gas price increases for consumers.

“It should be only a matter of months before the State Council forces the government to adjust electricity tariffs retroactively to cover all identified costs,” Exane BNP Paribas analyst Benjamin Leyre said in a note.

In the past decade, successive governments have limited the increase to two percent per year, except in 2003 and 2010, when power prices rose three percent. The situation is similar to Spain, where tariff deficits have forced debt onto the books of private utilities like Iberdrola.

The French government has not ruled out a multi-year plan to hike tariffs, but will not allow prices to catch up in one go.

The tariff debate is also complicated by the possibility the government might cut its 84.4 percent stake in EDF, possibly to about 75 percent.

MAXIMUM VISIBILITY

Traders say that if the state wants to get a good price for its shares, it should provide maximum visibility on tariffs.

Taken public at 33 euros in 2005, EDF shares rose to a high of just over 83 euros end 2007, before plunging to 13.66 euros in December 2012. They have since recovered to nearly 18 euros and are up 27 percent in the year to date, making them the best performer in the Euro Stoxx Utilities index.

Part of the reason for that rise was the government’s agreement in January to reimburse EDF for a 4.9 billion euro ($6.5 billion) shortfall in renewables subsidies.

That deal provided for the gradual repayment of the difference between what was collected through a tax paid by consumers and EDF’s green energy production costs.

Since 2007, the levy had been insufficient to compensate for the increase in renewable energy costs, with the difference being borne by EDF.

Debate about tariffs is set to continue in coming months as the regulator is set to conduct a study about EDF’s investment costs and its debt - 39 billions euros at end 2012 - to make sure the firm can continue to borrow at favourable rates.

On Monday, Fitch revised its ratings outlook for EDF to negative from stable on worries about the utility’s debt and the likelihood that tariff increases will be insufficient.

Exane BNP Paribas estimates that with 40-45 percent of EDF’s core earnings coming from French power sales, every one percent tariff increase boosts core earnings by 200 million euros and that an increase is crucial for EDF if it is to continue its annual capital expenditure of 12 billion euros.

“The company will soon plough itself into the ground under the weight of its debt if it fails to obtain adequate tariff increases,” Leyre said.

For more utilities sector stories, click on: (Writing and additional reporting by Geert De Clercq, editing by Jeff Coelho)