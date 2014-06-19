FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EDF shares fall 4 pct as energy minister scraps tariff hike
June 19, 2014

EDF shares fall 4 pct as energy minister scraps tariff hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - Shares in French state-controlled power utility EDF dropped more than four percent after Energy Minister Segolene Royal said a five percent tariff increase scheduled for August 1 would not be applied.

“A five percent tariff increase had been set for August 1. The bills will not increase,” Royal told BFM television.

EDF shares were the biggest losers in the CAC 40 index , which was up 0.7 percent in early trade.

Reporting by Geert De Clercq and Marion Douet, Editing by Dominique Vidalon

