EDF shares fall 4 pct as energy minister scraps tariff hike

PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - Shares in French state-controlled power utility EDF dropped more than four percent after Energy Minister Segolene Royal said a five percent tariff increase scheduled for August 1 would not be applied.

“A five percent tariff increase had been set for August 1. The bills will not increase,” Royal told BFM television.

EDF shares were the biggest losers in the CAC 40 index , which was up 0.7 percent in early trade.