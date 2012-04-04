FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EDF to win three wind-farm sites in tender - paper
#Energy
April 4, 2012 / 6:10 AM / in 6 years

EDF to win three wind-farm sites in tender - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 4 (Reuters) - French state-owned power company EDF is likely to win three offshore wind-farm sites in a government tender, Le Figaro reported on Wednesday.

The company is set to be awarded contracts at Saint-Nazaire, Fecamp and Courseulles-sur-Mer, three of the five sites offered in the 10 billion euro ($13.3 billion) tender, the paper said.

A decision on the two remaining sites, Saint-Brieuc and Treport, may be postponed, according to the report, which cited unnamed sources.

GDF Suez and Spain’s Iberdrola are also in the running for the wind parks off the Brittany and Normandy coasts, where as many as 600 turbines and 3 gigawatts of capacity are up for grabs.

An EDF spokeswoman said the company had no knowledge of the tender results.

$1 = 0.7497 euros Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Mark Potter

