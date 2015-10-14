FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EDF Luminus plans IPO to grow in Belgian market
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 14, 2015 / 7:52 AM / 2 years ago

EDF Luminus plans IPO to grow in Belgian market

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Power company EDF Luminus, which is 62 percent owned by the Belgian arm of France’s EDF, said on Wednesday that it plans to list shares on the Brussels stock market.

EDF Luminus said in a statement announcing the initial public offering (IPO) that it intends to invest 600 million euros between 2015 and 2018, and seize potential acquisitions.

“EDF Luminus stands out as the number one challenger in the Belgian energy market,” EDF Luminus Chief Executive Gregoire Dallemagne said. “The IPO will provide EDF Luminus with the financial and strategic flexibility to support its development.”

EDF Luminus said it would pay out 35 million euros ($40 million)in dividends on 2015 earnings and pledged a “slight dividend increase” over 2016 to 2018.

BNP Paribas Fortis and UBS Investment Bank are acting as joint global coordinators for the IPO. BNP Paribas Fortis, UBS Investment Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC and ING are acting as joint bookrunners. Rothschild & Cie is acting as financial advisor, EDF Luminus said. ($1 = 0.8761 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.