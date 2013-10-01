FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sumitomo Corp to buy Edgen to expand distribution business
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 1, 2013 / 2:02 PM / in 4 years

Sumitomo Corp to buy Edgen to expand distribution business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Japan’s Sumitomo Corp agreed to buy steel products maker Edgen Group Inc for about $520 million to expand its global distribution business.

The offer of $12 per share represents a premium of 58 percent to Edgen stock’s Monday closing price of $7.60.

Edgen’s shares were up 56 percent at $11.89 in Tuesday morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Baton Rouge, Los Angeles-based Edgen distributes specialty steel products such as pipes and valves to the energy and infrastructure industry.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.