New Issue-Edgen Murray sells $540 mln in notes

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Edgen Murray Corporation on Friday sold $540 million of senior secured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was decreased from the originally planned $575 million Jefferies, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Merrill Lynch were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: EDGEN MURRAY AMT $540 MLN COUPON 8.75 PCT MATURITY 11/01/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.285 FIRST PAY 05/01/2013 MOODY'S Caa1 YIELD 8.875 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/16/2012 S&P B-PLUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS