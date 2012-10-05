FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Edgen Murray sells $540 mln in notes
October 5, 2012 / 8:25 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Edgen Murray sells $540 mln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Edgen Murray Corporation on
Friday sold $540 million of senior secured notes in the 144a
private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was decreased from the originally
planned $575 million
    Jefferies, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Merrill Lynch
were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: EDGEN MURRAY

AMT $540 MLN    COUPON 8.75 PCT    MATURITY    11/01/2020   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.285   FIRST PAY   05/01/2013
MOODY'S Caa1    YIELD 8.875 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/16/2012   
S&P B-PLUS      SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

