FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Carlyle to invest in Edgewood Partners Insurance Center
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 15, 2013 / 12:20 AM / 4 years ago

Carlyle to invest in Edgewood Partners Insurance Center

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Carlyle Group has agreed to buy a controlling stake in Edgewood Partners Insurance Center to support the retail insurance broker’s plans to acquire insurance distribution companies in the United States.

Equity for the investment will come from Carlyle Global Financial Services Partners LP and Carlyle Global Financial Services Partners II LP, Edgewood Partners said.

“With the financial backing of Carlyle ... we can continue to execute our strategy of acquiring businesses and hiring proven teams that bring a strong client base as well as specialized placement capabilities to our company,” Edgewood Partners Chief Executive John Hahn said in a statement.

Following the closing of the deal, whose terms were not disclosed, funds managed by Stone Point and Edgewood Partners employees will remain investors in Edgewood Partners.

The deal is expected to close at year-end, California-based Edgewood said in a statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.