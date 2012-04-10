FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Edinburgh Airport bid deadline to be extended - sources
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 10, 2012 / 9:50 AM / 6 years ago

Edinburgh Airport bid deadline to be extended - sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 10 (Reuters) - Ferrovial-owned BAA will extend the bid deadline for its sale of Edinburgh Airport beyond the end of this week to give one of the bidders more time, according to sources close to the sale process.

Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) - an investment fund founded by Credit Suisse and General Electric, which owns London’s Gatwick and City airports - and a JP Morgan-led consortium are to fight each other for control of the Scottish airport.

They were due to submit final bids by the end of this week.

The deadline will be extended to allow JP Morgan, which recently added the Korean airport authority and U.S. teachers pension fund TIAA-Cref to its consortium, to finalise its bid, the sources said.

“It is expected to be extended by a week or so  while the JP Morgan group completes its bid,” one of the sources said.

BAA last year chose to sell Edinburgh Airport after Britain’s Competition Commission ordered it to dispose of one of its Scottish airports. It is expected to fetch around 500 million pounds ($793 million).

Ferrovial could not be reached for comment.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.