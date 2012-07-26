FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Edison investor Zaleski says to tender shares in EDF bid
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
July 26, 2012 / 10:13 AM / in 5 years

Edison investor Zaleski says to tender shares in EDF bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 26 (Reuters) - A major shareholder in Edison said it would tender shares to EDF in a minority buyout the French power giant has been forced to launch after it gained control of the Italian power producer.

Financier Romain Zaleski, who owns 10.3 percent of Edison through its Carlo Tassara holding, has always opposed the terms of the bid.

“Yes, we’ll definitely tender our shares. Money is always good to get,” Zaleski told journalists.

The financier has asked an Italian administrative court to freeze EDF’s offer. He also asked Italy’s market regulator Consob to further raise the price of the bid from 0.89 euros per share. Consob is due to rule on this request by August 3.

On Wednesday the admnistrative court postponed to end-August its own assessment of the matter in order to wait for the Consob ruling.

Reporting by Giancarlo Navach

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.