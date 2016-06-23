FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Edison agrees new pricing deal with Eni over Libyan gas
June 23, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

Edison agrees new pricing deal with Eni over Libyan gas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 23 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Edison, controlled by France's EDF, said on Thursday it had reached an agreement with oil major Eni to revise the pricing formula on gas imported from Libya.

In a statement, Edison said the new price formula would apply to gas imported from Libya as of 1 October 2015 and would last three years.

Under long-term contracts, Edison imports 4 billion cubic meters of gas a year from Eni which is the biggest foreign oil and gas producer in Libya.

The French-owned gas group also confirmed its core earnings target for this year of about 650 million euros. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
