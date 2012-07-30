Edison to raise half 2012 EBITDA from gas renegotiation

MILAN, July 30 (Reuters) - Italian utility Edison expects around half of its 2012 core earnings to come from the renegotiation of long-term gas contracts, the company’s chief executive said on Monday.

“We will get 600 million euros from the renegotiations,” Bruno Lescoeur told analysts on a conference call.

Earlier Edison had confirmed full-year guidance for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in a range of 1.1 billion to 1.2 billion euros.