Edison confirms guidance on gas renegotiation

MILAN, July 30 (Reuters) - Edison, Italy’s No. 2 utility, said on Monday a renegotiation of long-term gas contracts will allow it to meet its full-year operating target after core earnings in the first half fell on ongoing weak demand.

Edison, controlled by France’s EDF, said in a statement earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the first six months fell 27 percent to 301 million euros. Edison’s full-year guidance for core earnings is 1.1-1.2 billion euros.

Sagging demand from industry due to the economic crisis, increasing competition and power and gas overcapacity have impacted the margins of utilities across Europe.

Edison said it expects to complete arbitration proceedings over take-or-pay gas contracts it has with Eni for Libyan gas and with RasGas in Qatar later this year.

As gas prices have fallen, utilities with long-term contracts with higher pre-set prices have seen their margins eroded.

Edison said it posted a net loss in the first half of 49 million euros compared to a net loss of 62 milion euros in the same period last year. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)