FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Edison names EdF's Proglio as chairman
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
North Korea Revealed
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
June 4, 2012 / 12:45 PM / 5 years ago

Edison names EdF's Proglio as chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 4 (Reuters) - Italy’s second-largest utility Edison said on Monday it named the head of French power group EDF Henri Proglio as its new chairman, after EDF and Edison shareholders worked out an agreement for EDF to take control of the Italian utility.

Edison also named Beatrice Bigois, Bruno D‘Ongia, Adrien Jami, Jorge Mora and Nicole Verdier-Naves to the board of directors.

After nine months of negotiations, EDF agreed in December to take control of Edison for about 700 million euros provided it could squeeze out minority shareholders with a mandatory bid not exceeding 0.84 euros per share.

EDF plans to use Edison, which produces and sells electric power, natural gas and crude oil, as a platform to develop its gas business in Italy. Edison is second only to power generator Enel in Italy. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.