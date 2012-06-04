Edison names EdF's Proglio as chairman

MILAN, June 4 (Reuters) - Italy’s second-largest utility Edison said on Monday it named the head of French power group EDF Henri Proglio as its new chairman, after EDF and Edison shareholders worked out an agreement for EDF to take control of the Italian utility.

Edison also named Beatrice Bigois, Bruno D‘Ongia, Adrien Jami, Jorge Mora and Nicole Verdier-Naves to the board of directors.

After nine months of negotiations, EDF agreed in December to take control of Edison for about 700 million euros provided it could squeeze out minority shareholders with a mandatory bid not exceeding 0.84 euros per share.

EDF plans to use Edison, which produces and sells electric power, natural gas and crude oil, as a platform to develop its gas business in Italy. Edison is second only to power generator Enel in Italy. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)