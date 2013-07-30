FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Edison H1 profit up on contract review, sees flat FY
#Energy
July 30, 2013 / 6:16 AM / in 4 years

Edison H1 profit up on contract review, sees flat FY

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, July 30 (Reuters) - Italian utility Edison, owned by French energy group EDF, on Tuesday reported a more than doubling in first-half profit, boosted by a strong electric power business and a favourable outcome to arbitration on a gas contract.

Edison said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the six months ended June rose to 670 million euros ($888 million) from 301 million the previous year, while revenues increased 7.6 percent to 6.25 billion euros.

The company said it had successfully concluded arbitration for a price review for its gas procurement contract with Algeria and agreed new deals for supplies from Algeria and Qatar in July.

“With the positive effect of the gas contracts review and the positive performance of the Electric Power business, Edison expects 2013 EBITDA to be around 1 billion euros,” it said in a statement.

This compares with an EBITDA of 1.1 billion euros for 2012.

The power utility said Italian natural gas consumption declined by 7.1 percent to 38.1 billion cubic meters during the first half of 2013, mainly due to a reduction in the use of gas for thermoelectric power generation.

Gas sales prices were under pressure over the period due to

increased competition, it added.

$1 = 0.7545 euros Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Mark Potter

