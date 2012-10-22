Southern California Edison reports hydrogen leak at San Onofre

LOS ANGELES, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Southern California Edison reported a small hydrogen leak on Monday at its San Onofre nuclear power plant, which has been shut down since January.

“The leak does not pose a safety risk to workers or the public,” the unit of Edison International said in a statement.

San Onofre is the biggest power plant in Southern California.

The utility will replace a small pipe fitting near the turbine building at San Onofre’s Unit 2, SCE said.

The building is on the “non-nuclear side” of the plant, it said.

San Onofre’s Unit 2 was shut down on Jan. 9 for a planned outage. The Unit 3 was shut down on Jan. 31 after operators found a leak in a steam generator tube.