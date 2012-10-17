California regulator to vote Oct 25 on San Onofre probe

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - California regulators on Tuesday took steps to open a formal probe into the outage at two of nuclear reactors at the San Onofre power plant, potentially reducing the burden on rate payers until Southern California’s largest power plant is reopened.

The California Public Utilities Commission said it would vote on Oct. 25 to formally open an investigation into the causes that led to the shutdown in January of the San Onofre Unit 2 and Unit 3 reactors and whether they will be restarted to provide “safe and reasonable service at just and reasonable rates”.

In its filing, the commission said it could take all costs associated with the two plants out of the rate base, dating back to Jan. 1, and place them in a “deferred debit account pending the return of one or both facilities to useful service”.

Rates at utilities Southern California Edison and San Diego Gas & Electric include more than $800 million in fixed costs and $300 million in annual operating costs related to the units, the commission said.