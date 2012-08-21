FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Edison unit to cut 33 pct of workforce at San Onofre nuclear plant
August 21, 2012 / 2:40 AM / in 5 years

Edison unit to cut 33 pct of workforce at San Onofre nuclear plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Southern California Edison Co, a subsidiary of California power company Edison International , said it plans to cut about 33 percent of jobs at its San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station.

The company said it plans to reduce the workforce at the plant by 730 employees to 1,500 from the fourth quarter.

Strict California environmental and regulatory standards coupled with a greater financial investment to replace aging infrastructure had increased the overall cost of delivering electricity to customers, the company said in a statement.

The 2,150-megawatt San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station is located halfway between Los Angeles and San Diego.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
