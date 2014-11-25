FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Edison Investment Research hires three equity analysts in London
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 25, 2014 / 9:15 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Edison Investment Research hires three equity analysts in London

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Edison Investment Research appointed Peter Thorne, Jenny Ping and Kim Fustier as equity analysts in its London office.

Thorne joins Edison’s financials team from the FCA where his role as a technical specialist involved analyzing business models of companies seeking to acquire UK financial services firms.

Ping, who joins Edison’s industrials team, has formerly worked as a utilities analyst at UniCredit, Dresdner and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Fustier joins Edison’s oil and gas team from Credit Suisse Group AG where she spent four years leading research coverage of European integrated oil companies. Prior to that, she was an oil and gas analyst at JP Morgan Chase & Co. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.