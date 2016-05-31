FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Private equity firm Actis sells 7 percent Edita Food stake -sources
May 31, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

Private equity firm Actis sells 7 percent Edita Food stake -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, May 31 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Actis has sold a stake totalling 7 percent in Egypt’s Edita Food Industries , market sources said on Tuesday.

The sale of 50.742 million shares was worth more than 900 million Egyptian pounds ($101 million), they told Reuters, adding that the shares were sold to foreign investment funds.

Shares in Edita were 0.78 percent higher on the Egyptian stock exchange at 1023 GMT ($1 = 8.8799 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Alexander Smith)

