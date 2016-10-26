FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Egypt's Edita says confiscated sugar released, factory to resume operations
October 26, 2016 / 2:36 PM / 10 months ago

Egypt's Edita says confiscated sugar released, factory to resume operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Edita Food Industries, Egypt's maker of Twinkies and one of the country's largest food producers, said on Wednesday that sugar seized at one of its plants by government authorities was released and operations would resume within hours.

The company said on Monday its sweet factory in Beni Suef had been shut for three days after authorities seized its sugar.

The government has accused factories and traders of hoarding stocks to push up prices amid a nationwide shortage of the commodity, an allegation they deny. (Reporting by Eric Knecht and Amina Ismail; Editing Lin Noueihed)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
