Edizione says no plans to sell more Autogrill, WDF shares
December 4, 2013 / 4:16 PM / 4 years ago

Edizione says no plans to sell more Autogrill, WDF shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Italian corporate holding group Edizione Srl said on Wednesday it had no plans to sell further shares in motorway restaurant operator Autogrill or World Duty Free Group after selling a 9 percent stake in each of them in October.

Edizione, which is owned by Italy’s Benetton family and controls both companies through its Schematrentaquattro unit, currently holds around 50 percent of the share capital of both Autogrill and WDF.

“No other transaction involving disposal of securities of the two companies is currently under evaluation,” the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

