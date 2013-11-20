FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Schema34 launches bond exchangeable for Pirelli shares
#Credit Markets
November 20, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

Schema34 launches bond exchangeable for Pirelli shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Italy’s Schema34 launched a bond on Wednesday worth 200 million euros that can be exchanged for shares in tyremaker Pirelli, the unit of holding company Edizione said in a statement.

Edizione is controlled by Italy’s Benetton family.

Schema34 said the bond would pay a fixed-rate coupon of between 0.25-0.75 percent and mature in November 2016 unless previously exchanged, repaid or purchased and cancelled.

The initial exchange price of the bond will be set at a premium of 25-30 percent to the weighted average price of the Pirelli shares between the launch and pricing of the bond. (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

