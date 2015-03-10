FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Edmond De Rothschild Group names head of newly created General Secretariat
#Market News
March 10, 2015 / 3:10 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Edmond De Rothschild Group names head of newly created General Secretariat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 10 (Reuters) - Swiss-based Edmond de Rothschild Group, which specializes in asset management and private banking, appointed Olivier Colom as head of the newly created General Secretariat.

The General Secretariat will be responsible for ensuring that the executive committee’s decisions are implemented and coordinating major development projects and communications.

Colom joined the firm in 2013 as an international advisor, and has been a member of its executive committee since then. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)

