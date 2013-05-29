Portugal's EDP to issue dollar bond in next few weeks-CFO

LISBON, May 29 (Reuters) - Portugal’s largest company, EDP-Energias de Portugal, will issue a dollar bond in the next few weeks as it seeks to tap into favourable market conditions, Chief Financial Officer Nuno Alves said on Wednesday.

EDP was the first Portuguese company to return to bond markets after the debt-laden country’s 2011 European Union and International Monetary Fund bailout.

It issued 750 million euros in five year bonds in September last year and said earlier this month it wanted to issue up to $1 billion in a dollar bond this year.

“We will prepare this issue so it goes ahead before the summer, as long as market conditions are good,” Alves told Reuters in an interview. Summer begins on June 21.

Alves said EDP had enough liquidity to cover all 2013-2014 maturities and that it wanted to continue its policy of covering financing needs two years in advance.

“We will try during 2013 to get enough financing to completely cover 2015 needs,” he said, adding that 2013 net debt will be below last year’s 18.2 billion euros.

Portuguese companies have been steadily returning to bonds markets over the last few months as the country’s risk perception improved and benchmark bond yields dropped sharply.

Portugal’s 10-year bond yields are at around 5.5 percent, far below the January 2012 peak of 17 percent. (Writing by Daniel Alvarenga; Editing by Mark Potter)