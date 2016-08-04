FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EDP issues 1.0 bln euros 7-year bonds, helped by ECB
August 4, 2016 / 3:51 PM / a year ago

EDP issues 1.0 bln euros 7-year bonds, helped by ECB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Energias de Portugal (EDP) issued 1.0 billion euros in 7-year bonds at a historic low yield of 1.18 percent, helped by the participation of the European Central Bank under its asset purchase programme, chief financial officer Nuno Alves said on Thursday.

"The ECB's programme helped, it participated, buying bonds in the primary market," Alves told Reuters.

The yield of 1.18 percent is half the level at which Portugal's government can borrow at that maturity. The timing of the issue was helped by the Bank of England's interest rate cut on Thursday.

EDP is one of three Portuguese investment-grade companies and it has seen its borrowing levels fall sharply with the broadening of the ECB's asset purchase programme this year.

The coupon on the bond was fixed at 1.125 percent.

Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
