Portugal regulator wants EDP compensation cut, audited

LISBON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Portugal’s competition authority has found that state compensation paid to former monopoly Energias de Portugal under a liberalisation of the power sector hurts competition and consumers and wants the government to revise the scheme.

The scheme known as CMEC, or costs of maintaining contractual balance, involves compensation to EDP for having given up some long-term power-purchase agreements when the market was opened to other players.

“The Competition Authority recommended that the government revise the compensatory system so as to eliminate the negative effects on competition that are harmful to the interests of consumers,” the watchdog said in a statement on Thursday.

It proposed an independent audit to determine any excessive compensation that has already been disbursed and prevent it from happening again.

Under the terms of an EU/IMF bailout, the government already trimmed the compensation in January, aiming to save 200 million euros in the long term and reduce its energy bill. Last month it also introduced a surcharge on energy companies, which EDP said would cost it 45 million euros in lost earnings.

EDP shares fell 0.7 percent on Thursday, while the broader market in Lisbon was up 0.3 percent.

In late 2011, the Portuguese state sold a 21 percent stake in EDP to China Three Gorges, which is now the largest single shareholder in the utility. Local media have said the Chinese shareholders are dissatisfied with recent government moves that affect EDP’s profitability. (Reporting By Filipa Cunha-Lima; writing by Andrei Khalip; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)