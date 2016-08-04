Portugal's competition authority investigates EDP, Sonae

LISBON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Portugal's competition authority has launched an investigation into an agreement between Energias de Portugal (EDP) and the Sonae group relating to sales of electricity, gas and food products.

The authority has sent letters to EDP and Sonae, Portugal's largest food retailer, requesting an explanation of the agreement but said the launch of the investigation did not prejudge the result.

The authority said in a statement it had contacted the companies "on suspicions of an agreement that restricted competition" for a period of two years that started in 2012.

The investigation relates to discounts offered to consumers on food purchases who were clients of EDP.

EDP said in a statement it had received the warning from the competition authority but that the authority had been aware of the scheme since it was launched, prompting "surprise at now being confronted with this accusation."

EDP said it had received no queries from authorities when the scheme was launched and that other operators had adopted similar schemes.

Sonae was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Axel Bugge and Sergio Goncalves; Editing by Mark Potter)