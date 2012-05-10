FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EDP Q1 profit dips 2 pct, beats forecast
May 10, 2012 / 4:00 PM / 5 years ago

EDP Q1 profit dips 2 pct, beats forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LISBON, May 10 (Reuters) - EDP Energias de Portugal posted on Thursday a 2 percent drop in first-quarter net profit, weighed down by higher financing costs and a one-off gain a year ago, but beat market expectations.

Portugal’s largest company and utility reported a net profit of 337 million euros ($437 million), compared with an average of 299 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were practically flat at 1 billion euros, while analysts, on average, expected an EBITDA of 992 million euros.

EDP said earlier power distribution volumes in its home market fell 4 percent in the first quarter, following energy tax hikes amid a painful austerity drive and an economic recession.

At the end of last year, China Three Gorges agreed to pay 2.7 billion euros for a 21 percent stake in EDP, also promising more Chinese investment in the wider economy in debt-laden Portugal, which is under a 78-billion euros EU/IMF bailout package.

EDP stocks had closed 1.2 percent higher at 2.27 euros before the announcement, outperforming the broader market in Lisbon, which finished 0.4 percent higher. ($1 = 0.7716 euros) (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves, writing by Daniel Alvarenga)

