EDP H1 profit down 4 pct, but beats forecast

LISBON, July 26 (Reuters) - Portugal’s largest company, EDP Energias de Portugal, posted a 4 percent drop in first-half net profit on Thursday, pressured by lower sales in crisis-hit Portugal and Spain as well as rising financing costs, but still beat market consensus.

EDP also said it had obtained 1 billion euros in financing from China Development Bank for five year at Euribor rate plus 482 basis points. China has promised ample investment after in December last year, China Three Gorges agreed to pay 2.7 billion euros for a 21 percent stake in EDP.

The company said net profit fell to 582 million euros, compared with an average forecast of 569 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) dipped just about 1 percent to 1.885 billion euros, in line with the market consensus.

EDP stocks had closed 6.7 percent higher at 1.874 euros before the announcement, by far outperforming the broader market in Lisbon, which rose 2.7 percent. (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip)