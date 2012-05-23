EDP sees earnings rising through 2015

PORTO, May 23 (Reuters) - Portugal’s largest company and utility EDP expects its net profits to grow in low single digits until 2015, helped by new hydroelectric and wind energy capacity, that has allowed it to remain resilient to a deep recession at home.

In its new business plan, EDP said it plans to pay out between 55 percent and 65 percent of recurring annual net income in dividends to shareholders, always no less than 18.5 cents of a euro in dividends for last year.

EDP expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization -- a key measure of cash flow known as EBITDA -- to rise at a compound annual rate of around 5 percent until 2015, which should take EBITDA to between 4.5 billion euros and 4.7 billion euros in 2015.

Last year, EDP net profit rose 7.9 percent to 1.33 billion euros, while EBITDA rose four percent to 3.76 billion euros despite Portugal’s recession, helped by its overseas operations, especially of it wind energy unit EDP Renewable.

“The diversified, low-risk profile will be maintained. Despite the difficult macroeconomic and regulatory environment in Iberia, the business is showing resilience,” EDP said.

More than 60 percent of EBITDA comes from abroad, and EDP will seek to broaden its exposure to countries outside of the Iberian Peninsula, especially Brazil.

EDP, which has China Three Gorges (CTG) as a new key shareholder, expects to invest 2.1 billion euros a year until 2015, slightly lower than last year’s 2.2 billion euros. It will invest 1.4 billion euros a year in new capacity and the rest in maintenance.

As a result, its installed capacity should rise to 26.4 gigawatts in 2015 from last year’s 23.2 GW, with “clean” wind and hydroelectric generation accounting for 73 percent of all capacity at the end of the period, up from around 63 percent now.

EDP plans to cut operating costs, saving 130 million euros a year and will also accelerate deleveraging, expecting its net debt/EBITDA ratio at below 3 times in 2015, after last year’s 4.1 times and this year’s projected 3.8 times. (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip)