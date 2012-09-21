FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EDP sees 2012 profit meeting consensus, upbeat on cash flow
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
September 21, 2012 / 12:55 PM / 5 years ago

EDP sees 2012 profit meeting consensus, upbeat on cash flow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VILA NOVA DE GAIA, Portugal, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Portugal’s largest company and utility Energias de Portugal expects to meet analysts’ consensus for 2012 net profit, Chief Financial Officer Nuno Alves told reporters on Friday.

In May the consensus stood at 1.1 billion euros for the year-end profit, flat against 2011.

Alves also said he was more confident now about the company’s cash flow than the last time EDP issued its guidance to the market in May, when it predicted a slightly negative free cash flow. He said EDP has seen a slowdown in the pace of energy consumption declines in recession-hit Portugal since May. (Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga, writing by Andrei Khalip)

