EDP power sales fall in recession-hit Portugal and Spain
October 18, 2012

EDP power sales fall in recession-hit Portugal and Spain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Portuguese utility EDP said on Thursday that its electricity sales in recession-hit Portugal and Spain fell 3.4 percent and 5.9 percent respectively in the first nine months of 2012.

Portugal, implementing tough austerity measures under an EU-IMF bailout, is in its worst recession since the 1970s. It increased the sales tax on electricity to the maximum rate of 23 percent a year ago, from 6 percent.

The company is due to release quarterly results on Nov.7. Its shares rose 0.8 percent on Thursday, underperforming the broader market in Lisbon, up 1.7 percent. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip; Editing by David Goodman)

