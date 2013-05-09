UPDATE 1-Portugal's EDP eyes dollar bond, results beat forecast

* Q1 net profit inches down one percent to 335 million euros

* EDP eyes another issue after 750 mln euro 5-year bond

* EBITDA up 6.8 pct to 1 billion euros, above expectations

By Sergio Goncalves

LISBON, May 9 (Reuters) - Portugal’s largest company, utility EDP-Energias de Portugal, posted a higher than expected first-quarter net profit and said it would issue up to $1 billion in dollar bonds this year.

EDP was the first Portuguese company to return to debt markets after the country’s request for an EU/IMF bailout in 2011. It issued 750 million euros in 5-year bonds in September.

Chief executive Antonio Mexia told Reuters that EDP was both eyeing the dollar bond market and looking to issue bonds to cover part of what the company is due in tariff deficit revenues.

Tariff deficit revenues are the difference between what it costs a utility to supply electricity in regulated markets, and the tariffs for that power fixed by the government.

“We are working on an operation to place Portuguese tariff deficit (revenues) worth at least 500 million euros this year,” Mexia said.

EDP has already made 291 million euros in similar operations, including a 141 million euro one on Thursday.

The power utility said net profit slipped one percent from a year ago, dragged down by the ongoing recession and higher taxes in Iberian markets. Net profit dropped to 335 million euros ($439 million), while net revenues dipped 0.6 percent to 4.38 billion euros.

Still, EDP beat analysts’ expectations of 295 million euros in profit thanks to a strong performance from renewable energy.

“Wind load factors improved by five percent (year-on-year), renewable energy prices went up in Europe, and heavy rain helped hydropower resource production,” EDP’s CEO said.

“These factors compensated for the negative impact of regulation in Iberia,” Mexia added, referring to taxes which almost doubled.

Dealing with a debt crisis, governments in Spain and Portugal have been negotiating and revising down what utilities like EDP receive for the production of clean energy.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 6.8 percent to 1.07 billion euros, beating the market consensus of 990 million euros. More than 60 percent of EDP’s EBITDA comes from outside Portugal.

Under the 78-billion euro bailout, Portugal is navigating its third year of recession, the worst since the 1970s.

EDP shares closed practically unchanged, at 2.62 euros, on Thursday before the results were announced. ($1 = 0.7637 euros) (Writing by Daniel Alvarenga; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)